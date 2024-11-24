Aviz Networks Rounds Up $17 Million Series A

SAN JOSE — Aviz Networks, a leader in AI-driven networking solutions, announced the successful close of a $17 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Alter Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Cisco Investments, Moment Ventures, Wistron and Accton and new strategic investors including Celestica and Qualcomm Ventures.

Aviz Networks was founded to modernize and transform the networking software stack, addressing the evolving demands of data centers and edge networks as they scale and integrate AI. Enterprises rely on Aviz for deploying vendor-agnostic Community SONiC solutions, enhancing network visibility, and introducing AI-driven management capabilities. These solutions empower customers with hardware flexibility, operational control, and substantial cost savings. Aviz’s innovations have been successfully deployed by leading e-commerce platforms, telecommunications providers, retailers, GPU-as-a-service providers, cloud service providers, and diverse enterprise networks.

As part of its growth strategy, Aviz plans to increase its workforce both in the US and globally. This growth will support Aviz’s continued efforts to transform the networking industry with AI-first, vendor-agnostic solutions. As part of its expansion strategy, Aviz aims to further penetrate key sectors and deliver innovative networking technologies.

Vishal Shukla, CEO of Aviz Networks, said: “Traditional networking solutions, even the best, struggle to adapt as infrastructure increasingly depends on AI and data-driven applications. A vendor-agnostic approach is crucial to advance networks to the next level. This strategy leverages top-tier networking hardware, a robust network operating system designed for AI, and end-to-end networking tooling that integrates AI directly into everyday networking. Aviz has perfected this approach, placing AI at the heart of how networks are built and managed. This funding round will boost our growth in current markets and allow us to explore new verticals, strengthening our commitment to innovation and excellence in an AI-driven era. We are excited to welcome new investors and deeply appreciate the ongoing support from our existing investors, partners & customers.”

Louis Toth, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Alter Venture Partners, said: “Aviz is redefining what is possible in the networking space with its AI-driven, vendor-agnostic solutions. Alter’s investment in Aviz is a testament to our belief in the team’s vision to transform and ameliorate network management and operations. We are particularly impressed by the company’s technological differentiation and the strong partnerships its management team have forged with key ecosystem players to help the customers navigate this transition. The co-founders’ visionary approach not only sets Aviz apart in the industry but also aligns perfectly with our fund’s investment thesis of backing leading start-ups that are using AI to transform cloud and edge infrastructure.”