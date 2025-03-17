NVIDIA to Hold Quantum Day at GTC

NVIDIA is celebrating and exploring the remarkable progress in quantum computing with its first Quantum Day at GTC 2025 on Thursday, March 20. This new focus area brings together leading experts for a comprehensive and balanced perspective on what businesses should expect from quantum computing in the coming decades — mapping the path toward useful quantum applications.
GTC is being held this week in San Jose at McEnery Convention Center.
Discussing the state of the art in quantum computing, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will share the stage with executives from industry leaders, including:
- Alice & Bob
- Atom Computing
- D-Wave
- Infleqtion
- IonQ
- Pasqal
- PsiQuantum
- Quantinuum
- Quantum Circuits
- QuEra Computing
- Rigetti
- SEEQC
Quantum Day will feature:
- Sessions exploring what’s possible and available now in quantum computing, and where quantum technologies are headed, hosted by Huang and representatives from across the quantum community.
- A developer day session outlining how partners are working with NVIDIA to advance quantum computing.
- Educational sessions providing attendees with hands-on training on how to use the most advanced tools to explore and develop quantum hardware and applications.
- A Quantum Day special address, unveiling the latest NVIDIA quantum computing news and advances shortening the timeline to useful applications.