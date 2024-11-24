Epic Cleantec Closes $12 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO — Epic Cleantec, a leading innovator in water reuse technology, announced the close of its $12 million Series B funding round. This investment will accelerate the expansion of Epic’s pioneering water reuse and resource recovery solutions across a growing portfolio of projects, positioning Epic as one of the fastest-growing providers of water reuse systems for commercial and residential real estate globally.

Recently ranked #1 on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list (10-100 employees), Epic has successfully commissioned some of the first building-scale onsite reuse projects throughout the water-scarce U.S. West and will be the first to deploy onsite water reuse systems into high-rises in several major American cities across its national portfolio. Epic’s growing list of real estate and corporate clients includes notable names like Related, Salesforce, Crescent Heights, Westbank, Strada Investment Group, Alagem Capital, Kobayashi Group, and Stockdale Capital Partners.

With many cities turning to onsite water reuse to improve resilience in the face of critical water scarcity and extreme weather, Epic empowers forward-thinking real estate owners and developers to future-proof their projects. Epic partners on some of the most prominent water reuse projects throughout the U.S., including:

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills , where Epic’s OneWater system recycles greywater for irrigation, enhancing the hotel’s lush landscaping.

Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, where Epic operates the largest onsite blackwater system in a commercial building in the U.S., saving up to 7.8 million gallons of water per year.

Related California's Fifteen Fifty building in San Francisco, where Epic operates the first approved and operational greywater system in the city.

Kuilei Place in Honolulu, a planned 43-story residential project, where Epic will deliver Honolulu's first onsite greywater reuse system.

The Campus at Horton in San Diego, an adaptive reuse project transforming an abandoned mall into a lively community complex with a blackwater system projected to recycle 7.5 million gallons annually.

Epic’s award-winning OneWater system recycles up to 95% of a building’s wastewater for reuse in non-potable applications like toilet flushing, irrigation, cooling towers, and clothes washing. A Fast Company World Changing Idea, the OneWater system significantly lowers a building’s potable water demand, saving owners hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on water and sewer bills and supporting water sustainability goals.

“With aging infrastructure, rapid urban growth, and rising utility costs, more building owners are choosing onsite water reuse as a strategic investment,” said Aaron Tartakovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Epic Cleantec. “Onsite reuse isn’t just about conserving water; it’s about equipping properties to thrive amid future uncertainties. This latest funding reflects the extraordinary demand for our adaptable water solutions, which transform projects into cornerstones of sustainable urban infrastructure.”

The Series B round was led by the family office of Drs. Kathy Fields and Garry Rayant, noted entrepreneurs, impact investors, and philanthropists known for their commitment to sustainability, healthcare, and technology. “We are thrilled to partner with the Epic team as they pioneer groundbreaking solutions to urban water challenges,” said Drs. Fields and Rayant. “Their innovative approach not only addresses immediate water scarcity issues but also lays the foundation for resilient, sustainable cities, aligning perfectly with our commitment to big, impactful, world-changing ideas.” They are joined by existing investors J-Ventures, Echo River Capital, and other prominent family offices with deep real estate ties. Epic will use the funding to scale operations, advance product development, and drive further adoption of water reuse systems across the U.S. and around the world.

Epic is redefining how buildings and cities manage water, presenting at international forums like the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, the historic United Nations Water Conference, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, and the White House. As more U.S. states and cities introduce and implement water reuse regulations, Epic is committed to working alongside policymakers, developers, and communities to create a sustainable water future.