VISO Trust Secures $7 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — VISO TRUST, a provider of AI-powered third-party risk management (TPRM), announced the closing of its latest funding round of $7 million in additional funding, bringing the total raised to $24 million, with participation from both existing investors, Bain Capital Ventures, Work-Bench, Sierra Ventures, and Lytical Ventures, and new investors, Allstate Strategic Ventures, Cisco Investments, EnvisionX Capital, and Scale Asia Ventures.

This funding will further VISO TRUST’s mission to transform TPRM through an adaptive AI-driven platform, bringing enhanced security intelligence and seamless third-party risk management to enterprises worldwide.

VISO TRUST’s AI-powered platform delivers real-time, evidence-based assessments by intelligently collecting, analyzing, and continuously monitoring artifacts from vendors. This approach removes friction for vendors, eliminates the manual analysis burden for TPRM professionals, and enables comprehensive, high-quality assessments. The platform analyzes control presence, testing methodologies, exceptions, Nth-party references, and more, allowing security teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

VISO TRUST’s AI-driven automation platform has become the industry benchmark for third-party risk management for industry leaders like Upwork, Instacart, Notion, and Bain Capital. By leveraging intelligent automation, VISO TRUST reduces vendor assessment and onboarding time by up to 90%, cutting TPRM hours to mere minutes per vendor and enabling enterprises to achieve comprehensive risk management at scale. With rapid assessments completed in just 5-7 days and a remarkable 98% vendor adoption rate, the platform empowers organizations to make informed, proactive risk decisions.

Paul Valente, CEO of VISO TRUST, said: “We’re excited to assemble a set of complementary and deep tech investors to advance our mission of transforming third-party risk management. This funding will enable us to accelerate the innovation of our platform, creating a robust ecosystem that integrates security intelligence and aligns with today’s complex business workflows.”