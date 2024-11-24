News

SoundHound Says AI Agents Reduce Customer Service Calls by 20%

SANTA CLARA — SoundHound AI, a specialist in voice artificial intelligence, and Apivia Courtage, part of AEMA Group, one of the world’s largest mutual and cooperative insurers, announced that their partnership to deploy conversational AI agents has reached a milestone. In just under a year, SoundHound’s Amelia AI Agents have supported Apivia Courtage in handling over 100,000 customer calls and reducing the number of inbound queries handled directly by the French wholesale broker’s customer relations team by nearly 20%.

First launched in January 2023, the aim of the partnership was to introduce advanced AI agents to improve customer service while bringing innovation and critical support to Apivia Courtage’s existing customer service employees. The insurance group chose the Amelia AI platform (since acquired by SoundHound AI) due to its maturity in the enterprise space and the company’s demonstrated ability to build a long term relationship with corporate partners.

Throughout 2024, Amelia conversational AI Agents have been successful in helping to field thousands of calls on topics related to medical expense reimbursement ​​and information on insurance guarantee levels. As a result, the company has been able to focus its human teams on bringing more value and time to their relationships with brokers and clients.

“There’s a consensus between our managers and teams that introducing SoundHound’s Amelia AI agents has improved the quality of their work, giving these employees precious time back to focus on the kinds of tasks that can’t be automated,” said Emmanuelle Nguyen, CEO of Apivia Courtage. “There has even been a perceptible improvement in workplace atmosphere – and all while our customer queries continue to be handled seamlessly. This is a textbook case of AI being deployed efficiently and delivering great value to the business it serves.”

The AEMA Group, which includes Apivia Courtage, has 11 million policyholders, members and customers, and over 20,000 employees. The company works with over 1,600 agencies, and more than 3,900 insurance brokers in France, with a combined revenue of €15.6 billion.

“Projects like this really show the incredible value AI and automation can deliver, not only to our customers, but also to their customers,” said Michael Anderson, EVP of Enterprise at SoundHound AI. “With AI agents managing routine customer questions, Apivia Courtage’s employees are now able to focus on more rewarding and valuable aspects of their work. We’re thrilled to support them in delivering thousands of high-quality interactions.”

Amelia AI Agents are equipped to handle tasks from end-to-end, optimizing self-service for policyholders while also freeing contact center agents from time-intensive and repetitive requests. The technology assists insurance contact center agents with more than 1,000 daily conversations related to claims and policies.

