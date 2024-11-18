Netflix News

Over 60 Million Watched Tyson-Paul Fight on Netflix

Netflix’s foray into live boxing was a success Saturday night. The company said 60 million households watched the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson main event live around the world, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. Nearly 50 million households globally tuned in live for the co-main event of Serrano vs. Taylor 2. Additionally, the bout is likely to be the most watched professional women’s sporting event in US history.

The 27-year-old Paul beat former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 58, by decision.

There were many complaints from viewers of buffering during the match, as servers were likely straining under the massive audience.

Joe Hand Promotions, the leader in premium live sports and entertainment programming for the out-of-home market, also distributed Saturday night’s event to over 6,000 bars & restaurants in the US, setting the record for commercial distribution of a combat sports event in the company’s 50+ year history.

#PaulTyson was the No. 1 trending topic worldwide on X on Friday with #Serrano at No. 2 in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada. The fight dominated social conversation, accounting for 11 of the Top 11 trending topics in the US.

The event shattered records, achieving the following milestones:

  • Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history.
  • Paul vs. Tyson gate has surpassed $18 million, double the previous Texas gate record for combat sports in both boxing and MMA, topping Canelo Álvarez’s record of $9 million.
  • Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions made AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the epicenter of boxing history last night as an astounding 72.3k total attendees gathered to witness the historic Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 fight card.

The fight attracted a star-studded ringside audience including Evander Holyfield, Shaquille O’Neal, Sugar Ray Leonard, Jerry Jones, Charlize Theron, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Josh Duhamel, Joe Jonas, Joe Manganiello, Lennox Lewis, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Epps, Simu Liu, Daddy Yankee, Jay Shetty, Anderson Silva, Tom Segura, Jeff Ross, Joey Fatone, Tori Kelly, Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, Trevon Diggs, Michael Irvin, Jason Witten, Cedric the Entertainer, Hasan Minhaj, Mark Davis, Bryson DeChambeau, Omari Hardwick, Darren Barnet, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, and more.

