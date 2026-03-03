Pure Storage Changes Name to Everpure

SANTA CLARA — Pure Storage has changed the company’s name to Everpure. This change reflects the company’s greater impact from reshaping storage to defining the future of data management. The company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 1touch, an innovator in data intelligence and orchestration that provides a comprehensive, unified view of an enterprise’s information. With 1touch, Everpure furthers its commitment to data management innovation, making data secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform. “Everpure reflects the company we have become as we help enterprises unleash the full power of their data. It captures the power of our Enterprise Data Cloud architecture and adaptability of Evergreen, reinforcing what has always set us apart as we redefine important markets. With 1touch, we are taking the next step in helping organizations not only gain control of their most valuable asset—data—but also understand, enhance, and contextualize that data for actionable intelligence.” Charles Giancarlo, CEO of Everpure

Pure Storage will begin trading as Everpure on the New York Stock Exchange as of March 5, 2026. The ticker symbol (NYSE: PSTG) will remain unchanged.

The acquisition of 1touch — based in NYC — will extend Everpure’s data management capabilities by adding data discovery and semantic context to the Everpure Platform. By integrating storage with 1touch’s ability to discover, classify, contextualize, and enrich data across all datasets and any environment—from SaaS to the edge—Everpure will ensure enterprise data is inherently AI-ready at the source. This will allow organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights faster than ever. The company did not reveal the terms of the purchase.

“Data is the lifeblood of the AI era, but without the proper controls and semantic context, it remains an untapped resource,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and president, 1touch. “By joining forces with Everpure, we can eliminate the barriers that have kept enterprises from realizing the true ROI of their data. Together, we will further expand the Everpure platform to provide a level of contextual intelligence that is unmatched in the industry—giving customers the foundation they need to move AI projects from pilot to production at record speed and trust.”