News Real Estate

Luxury Senior Living Community Ellore Begins Leasing

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Luxury Senior Living Community Ellore Begins Leasing

Ellore, Santa Clara’s newest luxury senior living community, has officially launched leasing. Developed by Related California and operated by Oakmont Management Group, Ellore is a blend of sophistication, innovation and sustainability to fit the Silicon Valley lifestyle. Located at 2350 Calle De Luna, Ellore is comprised of 176 residences (including independent living, assisted living and memory care), thoughtfully-designed amenities, diverse programming and services for a wide range of needs.

The 20-story tower is designed by the acclaimed Steinberg Hart with interiors by MAWD – March and White Design. Each residence is crafted with Italian-made cabinetry and fully customized, spa-like bathrooms and envisioned to meet individualized needs including studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and penthouse suites as well as furnished respite suites (located on the fourth floor) and dedicated memory care residences. All independent and assisted living residences feature full-size kitchens.

“We are proud to finally reach this milestone for Ellore with our partners at Oakmont Management Group,” said Nick Vanderboom, Chief Operating Officer of Related California. “Located in the heart of the Clara District, Ellore will set a new standard of luxury senior living in Silicon Valley by offering residents thoughtfully curated homes, amenities and programming for older adults without sacrificing design, comfort and lifestyle.”

“Ellore is a tribute to the people who have invested so much to make Silicon Valley the vibrant and world-renowned community it is today,” said Lola Bullock, Executive Director of Ellore. “It’s an honor to provide them with this mindful living space and care program that makes the most of modern technologies and wellness practices in a classic luxury environment.”

From discreetly coordinated services to personalized assistance, residents at Ellore experience care that seamlessly integrates into their daily lives, always delivered with the utmost respect for dignity and comfort. Its tailored care plans, with highly trained team members available to deliver individualized personal care, respect each resident’s independence and privacy.

Ellore’s wide range of amenities and programming provide residents a built-in community with a boutique feel. The third floor is home to its main restaurant, The Summit Room, with an outdoor dining terrace, cocktail lounge and bar, expansive library lounge as well as a private dining room. The fourth floor hosts an on-site wellness center including a concierge physician’s office and physical therapy suite. The 20th floor includes its activity room which will host a multitude of events including art classes, games, lectures, and more, a fitness center, yoga studio, state-of-the-art theater, spa treatment room, private showers and an outdoor saltwater plunge pool, which overlooks the Diablo Mountains.

Ellore is located in The Clara District, a vibrant 45-acre community designed to be a premier destination for living, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Framed by Santa Clara’s salt ponds, Levi’s Stadium and the Diablo Mountain Range with a neighborhood dog park, children’s play structure, dining options, parks, trails, and transit all within walking distance, the community offers something for everyone.

Residences are now available for reservation and move-ins are expected to begin in early 2025.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Amazon Hiring 30,000 Workers in California

Posted on Author Editor

Amazon announced that it is hiring 250,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, and 30,000 of those will be across California. A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. The flexibility of jobs available […]
News

Two Women Robbed at Stanford Shopping Center

Posted on Author Editor

Palo Alto Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred last week at the Stanford Shopping Center, where the suspect took purses from two women dining together.  There were no physical injuries and the suspect remains at large. On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at about 2:47 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting an armed […]
News

Amazon Buying Roomba Maker iRobot

Posted on Author Editor

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion, best known for its carpet-cleaning robot the Roomba. Based in Bedford, MA, iRobot has a history of making customers’ lives easier with innovative cleaning products for the home. iRobot has continued to innovate with every product generation, solving hard problems to help give customers valuable time […]