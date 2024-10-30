News Venture Capital

Macquarie Leads $27 Million Round in BondBloxx

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

LARKSPURBondBloxx, a specialized provider of bond ETFs, has raised $27 million. The funding round was led by Macquarie Asset Management, which maintains its minority stake in the company, and also included participation from other new and existing financial investors.

“This is an exciting time for the BondBloxx team and our clients as we continue our mission to transform the bond market through the power of ETF technology. This additional capital will help power the ongoing expansion of our fund lineup and allow us to further build out our client solutions team and technology platform,” said Leland Clemons, Founder & CEO of BondBloxx. “Partnership with a firm like Macquarie also enables us to challenge the frontier of what is possible in asset classes like private credit.”

BondBloxx launched its first ETFs in February of 2022 and has since emerged as one of the fastest-growing independent providers of ETFs. The firm now has more than $3.4 billion in assets across 24 bond funds.

Fixed income ETFs, where BondBloxx is a category leader, continue to experience outsized growth. While fixed income ETF assets currently represent less than 20% of the total ETF industry, they have garnered more than 30% of the industry’s inflows over the past two years, with year-to-date 2024 inflows into fixed income ETFs of more than $250 billion.

“The BondBloxx team continues to drive true innovations to the fixed income ETF marketplace, and we are excited to further support those efforts at Macquarie,” added Peter Glaser, Head of Credit with Macquarie Asset Management. “We believe ETFs will play a significant role in the expansion of fixed income capabilities for investors over the next 5 years, and we are excited to partner with BondBloxx in providing differentiated solutions and strategies in that evolution.”

In September, BondBloxx filed for approval to launch what will be a first-of-its-kind private credit CLO ETF, which will be sub-advised by Macquarie Asset Management.

“We’re on the precipice of the next great wave of ETF innovation. BondBloxx is uniquely positioned with the team, the focus and the experience to drive what’s coming next,” added Clemons. “I am proud of our team, grateful to our clients and immensely excited about this next chapter of our journey together.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Vartana Debuts With $57 Million Seed Round

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options for businesses, has launched with $57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes $7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and $50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to […]
Venture Capital

Syntegra Closes $5.625 Million in Seed Funding

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Syntegra, a leader in synthetic healthcare data generation, has closed its seed financing, bringing in a total of $5.625 million. Syntegra’s investors include Sweat Equity Ventures, Hike Ventures, Innovation Global Capital, Wisconn Valley Ventures, Village Global, Impact Venture Capital, GRIDS Capital, Berkeley Catalyst Fund, Launchpad Capital, Vastly Valuable Ventures and First Spark Ventures. The […]
News Venture Capital

Glean Gobbles Up $260 Million Series E

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — Glean has announced an over $260 million Series E round at a $4.6 billion valuation, as the company meets growing demand for its Work AI platform. The round was co-led by Altimeter and DST Global, with participation from new investors Craft Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and existing investors Coatue, General Catalyst, […]