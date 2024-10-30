Macquarie Leads $27 Million Round in BondBloxx

LARKSPUR — BondBloxx, a specialized provider of bond ETFs, has raised $27 million. The funding round was led by Macquarie Asset Management, which maintains its minority stake in the company, and also included participation from other new and existing financial investors.

“This is an exciting time for the BondBloxx team and our clients as we continue our mission to transform the bond market through the power of ETF technology. This additional capital will help power the ongoing expansion of our fund lineup and allow us to further build out our client solutions team and technology platform,” said Leland Clemons, Founder & CEO of BondBloxx. “Partnership with a firm like Macquarie also enables us to challenge the frontier of what is possible in asset classes like private credit.”

BondBloxx launched its first ETFs in February of 2022 and has since emerged as one of the fastest-growing independent providers of ETFs. The firm now has more than $3.4 billion in assets across 24 bond funds.

Fixed income ETFs, where BondBloxx is a category leader, continue to experience outsized growth. While fixed income ETF assets currently represent less than 20% of the total ETF industry, they have garnered more than 30% of the industry’s inflows over the past two years, with year-to-date 2024 inflows into fixed income ETFs of more than $250 billion.

“The BondBloxx team continues to drive true innovations to the fixed income ETF marketplace, and we are excited to further support those efforts at Macquarie,” added Peter Glaser, Head of Credit with Macquarie Asset Management. “We believe ETFs will play a significant role in the expansion of fixed income capabilities for investors over the next 5 years, and we are excited to partner with BondBloxx in providing differentiated solutions and strategies in that evolution.”

In September, BondBloxx filed for approval to launch what will be a first-of-its-kind private credit CLO ETF, which will be sub-advised by Macquarie Asset Management.

“We’re on the precipice of the next great wave of ETF innovation. BondBloxx is uniquely positioned with the team, the focus and the experience to drive what’s coming next,” added Clemons. “I am proud of our team, grateful to our clients and immensely excited about this next chapter of our journey together.”