Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Lead Apple’s 72 Emmy Nominations

CULVER CITY, CA — Apple TV+ received a record 72 Emmy Award nominations across 16 Apple Originals including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.
The streaming service received its best-ever showing with sweeps across top category nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series (Lessons in Chemistry), Outstanding Drama Series (The Morning Show, Slow Horses), Outstanding Comedy Series (Palm Royale), Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special (STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, Girls State) and Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy).
Less than five years after its launch, Apple TV+ scored its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Limited Series as Lessons in Chemistry nabbed 10 nominations overall, and The Morning Show landed its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and leads with 16 nominations overall for its acclaimed third season, including the most performance nominations for any drama series with 10 acting nominations. Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced today by the Television Academy, and the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on September 15.
“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy, and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”
“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”
Apple’s Emmy-, SAG-, and Critics Choice Award-winning series The Morning Show continues to break records in its third season. The series leads with 16 nominations in total and 10 acting nominations — the most for any drama series this year, as stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Beharie, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Holland Taylor, and Marcia Gay Harden were all recognized for their performances.
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Mimi Leder
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Millicent Shelton
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Morgan Neville
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series
- “Album Cover” — Apple iPhone 15
- “Fuzzy Feelings” — iPhone + Mac