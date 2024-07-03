News Venture Capital

AI Gun Detection Platform ZeroEyes Captures $53 Million

PHILADELPHIA — ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, has secured more than $53 million in Series B funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from Intel CapitalBroadLight Capital and existing investors.

ZeroEyes is on a mission to stop gun-related violence in the United States. The company offers an affordable end-to-end security solution, from threat detection to situational awareness, focused on proactively identifying guns before shots are fired and providing actionable intelligence to on-site staff and first responders.

“ZeroEyes is an unobtrusive force multiplier that helps protect schools, businesses, and other organizations against gun-related violence,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder, ZeroEyes. “Our goal is for our software to become the fire alarm of the future. Every building in America has a fire alarm and at some point, every camera in the nation must have gun detection software deployed. We will be that provider.”

ZeroEyes’ proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software currently protect thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 42 states, and demand continues to grow in the education, commercial, transit and government sectors.

“Effective gun detection technology is difficult. The team at ZeroEyes has paired extensively trained military professionals with the most comprehensive AI-forward software to ensure safety in communities throughout the country,” said Rob Rueckert, Partner at Sorenson Capital. “The ZeroEyes team is, without exception, the most qualified team, with many years of collective military training.”

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to first responders and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

“Gun violence has changed the American education system. It’s a looming threat facing students, educators and families on a regular basis,” said Mark Lydon, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “The ability of ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection software to increase physical safety in schools, and beyond, offers a glimpse into a world where AI is leveraged to address the most critical societal challenges.”

The additional capital will be instrumental in propelling ZeroEyes’ growth strategy, including investments in channel partnership programs, research and development, business expansion, and the company’s Gun Violence Research Center.

