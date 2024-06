The Charles Schwab trading platform is unavailable Tuesday for users of its mobile app.

Customers who try to log in are shown a message that says Login Unavailable, Try Again Later or call Schwab’s toll-free number.

The company has not said what the problem is and when it would be resolved.

Schwab recently merged accounts with TDAmeritrade platform last month. Schwab purchased TDAmeritrade in 2020.

Schwab is based in Westlake, TX.