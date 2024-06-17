Sun Country Airlines Begins Flights From Oakland

OAKLAND — Sun Country Airlines has begun service at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport (OAK). The carrier will offer seasonal nonstop flights between OAK and Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) throughout the summer 2024 travel season. Sun Country Airlines is a new entrant at OAK and is the only carrier at the airport that currently offers nonstop MSP service.

The seasonal service will run through September 1, 2024. Flight schedules vary throughout the summer – travelers should visit SunCountry.com for full schedule, fare, and booking information.

“OAK warmly welcomes Sun Country Airlines.” says Craig Simon, Interim Director of Aviation at the Port of Oakland. “This new service between the San Francisco Bay Area and Minneapolis-Saint Paul offers a convenient new choice for residents and visitors alike. We encourage our community to utilize this exciting new service this summer.”

“Northern California is a popular destination for Minnesotans, and Oakland provides convenient access to California’s national parks and, of course, Wine Country,” said Colton Snow, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Country Airlines. “We encourage Californians to explore summer in Minnesota – the Land of 10,000 Lakes – it’s a great season to visit.”

Sun Country is a low-cost carrier based in Minneapolis that serves destinations across the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The introduction of this new service allows San Francisco Bay Area travelers to conveniently enjoy all that Minneapolis-Saint Paul has to offer.