RH Opens High-End Gallery, Restaurant in Stanford

RH has officially opened RH Palo Alto, The Gallery at Stanford Shopping Center. This innovative retail experience seamlessly integrates luxury home furnishings collections from RH Interiors, Contemporary, Modern and Outdoor with rare art, antiques and artifacts from across the globe. RH Palo Alto also reflects the brand’s continued commitment to hospitality with the debut of a reimagined, ingredient-driven menu of enduring classics served within a dramatic glass-encased Rooftop Restaurant.

RH Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Gary Friedman said, “RH Palo Alto reflects our commitment to creating architecturally inspiring and immersive spaces that blur the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality. Spaces that activate all our senses, and spaces that cannot be replicated online.” Mr. Friedman continued, “We are thrilled to be part of the energy and invention that continues to define the Silicon Valley community, and we are proud to add this Gallery to our hometown portfolio.”

Conceptualized as a transparent, multilevel contemporary structure, the Gallery features a parchment-cream Venetian plaster exterior with an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto lush garden courtyards and terraces surrounded by 100-year-old heritage olive trees.

Ascending a grand champagne double floating staircase to the third level, guests will arrive at the Rooftop Restaurant, presenting the most significant reimagination of the brand’s menu in over a decade, including new signature dishes such as a Whole Grilled Branzino, The Grilled Vegetable & Shrimp Salad, and what we believe might be the best Fried Chicken Sandwich in America. Set within a year-round, skylit garden escape beneath a dramatic atrium with heritage olive trees, sparkling chandeliers and a cascading center fountain sculpted of solid Biancone limestone, the restaurant seamlessly extends from the indoors to out to a beautifully landscaped Rooftop Park. Influenced by the classical gardens of Europe, the park features a series of intimate RH Outdoor lounge spaces, defined by heritage olive trees, shade canopies and sculptural evergreens and framed by panoramic views of Kings Mountain and its lush preserves.

A pair of cascading water walls of Italian limestone inspired by the iconic fountain in New York City’s Paley Park flank the grand stair, and an adjacent Wine Bar serves exceptional Champagnes and wines, including limited-production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners, for visitors to enjoy in the park or while exploring the rest of the gallery.

On level two, guests will discover artistic lifestyle installations of RH Collections by internationally acclaimed designers – as well as the RH Interior Design Studio. RH offers professional design services in an interactive atelier that includes a private presentation room, state-of-the-art technology, design libraries showcasing a wide assortment of textiles, furniture and lighting finishes and an RH Rugs showroom presenting an exclusive collection.

On the main level, visitors will pass through a 25-foot threshold of retractable glass-and-steel doors as they continue into the central hall with soaring 13-foot ceilings and natural light emanating from a monumental skylight three floors above. Along the periphery, barrel-vaulted passageways lead to a classical arrangement of rooms integrating the brand’s assortment of furnishings, lighting and décor with one-of-a-kind antiques and artifacts from Friedman’s world travels.

RH Palo Alto, The Gallery at Stanford is located at 180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA. The Gallery can be reached at 650.328.4004. Gallery hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday 10 am to 7 pm; The Rooftop Restaurant hours of operation are Monday through Friday 11:30 am to 8 pm; Saturday 10 am to 8 pm; Sunday 10 am to 7 pm.