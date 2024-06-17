Airbus Names New CEO of Silicon Valley Research Center

SUNNYVALE — Acubed, Airbus’ Silicon Valley-based research and innovation center, has announced the hiring of Dr. Victoria Coleman as CEO, effective July 15, 2024. Dr. Coleman will also serve as Airbus’ Head of Research & Technology for North America. Dr. Coleman brings a breadth of experience to the dual role, as well as a distinguished track record of leadership, having most recently served as the Chief Scientist of the United States Air Force. In her new role, she will report to Robin Hayes, Chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas, Inc. and the Board of Directors of Acubed.

Dr. Coleman’s appointment positions Acubed to continue leading the industry in aerospace innovation and is instrumental to the center’s mission of accelerating AI and autonomy adoption to increase Airbus’ competitive advantage. Her proven track record of fostering collaboration, driving technological advancement, and navigating complex technical landscapes will be invaluable in guiding both Acubed and Airbus’ research and technology (R&T) ambitions. Her appointment underscores Airbus’ overall commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in aerospace technology.

Dr. Coleman has 35 years of experience and expertise that extends across multiple domains, from cybersecurity and computer science to emerging platforms and software engineering. In her role as Chief Scientist of the U.S. Air Force, Dr. Coleman was the preeminent scientific advisor to top leadership, including the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations. Her responsibilities included assessing a wide range of scientific and technical issues crucial to the department’s mission, as well as identifying and analyzing technical challenges to provide innovative solutions. Prior to her role as Chief Scientist, Dr. Coleman served as the 22nd Director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where she oversaw a large suite of disruptive and innovative programs. She brings a strong connection with academia through her service as a Visiting Professor in Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences at UC Berkeley.

Beyond her government service, Dr. Coleman has left an indelible mark on academia and industry alike and her impressive career trajectory includes executive roles at pioneering organizations such as Atlas AI P.B.C, where she spearheaded the development of cutting-edge AI solutions for sustainable development. She was also the founding director of the System Design Laboratory at SRI International, leading research in trustworthy systems and cybersecurity and winning support from DARPA. She also held leadership positions at companies including Samsung, Hewlett-Packard, Nokia, Yahoo, and the Wikimedia Foundation.

“It’s an honor to join Airbus to both drive the company’s R&T ambition in the North American region and to become the next CEO of the company’s research and innovation arm in the heart of Silicon Valley,” said Dr. Coleman. “I look forward to helping further leverage the talent and expertise in this region to further Airbus’ core company ambitions.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Victoria Coleman to Airbus,” said Hayes. “Her unparalleled expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving both Acubed’s mission to pioneer transformative technologies that shape the future of aerospace, as well as Airbus’ broader R&T ambitions.”