Vantage Data Centers Closes $9.2 Billion Investment

DENVER, & BOCA RATON, FL, & MENLO PARK, CA — Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, has completed a $9.2 billion equity investment led by investment vehicles managed by DigitalBridge Group, the leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, and Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing.

The capital raise was significantly oversubscribed and upsized by $2.8 billion with participation from multiple global investors, bringing the completed investment to $9.2 billion. Together with the €1.5 billion investment by Australian Super announced in September 2023, aggregate new investment in Vantage over the past nine months totals approximately $11 billion, of which more than $7 billion is primary equity. Primary proceeds will be used to fund Vantage’s growth across North America and EMEA, accelerating and extending the company’s strategic capabilities to partner with global hyperscalers in meeting unprecedented cloud and AI demand.

Vantage has grown in recent years to own or control more than 25 sites in North America and EMEA totaling over three gigawatts of expected capacity. As part of the company’s investment plan, the new funding is expected to accelerate further growth by driving an estimated $30 billion of additional development, extending Vantage’s track record of bringing market leading capacity and innovative solutions to customers around the world. In connection with the investment, Vantage will continue its development of next-generation data centers, including energy-efficient and sustainable designs purpose-built for AI and large-scale cloud deployments.

“It’s exciting to experience such strong investor demand to fuel our unprecedented growth across North America and EMEA,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of Vantage. “The confidence that DigitalBridge, Silver Lake and other investors have in Vantage and our ability to execute, as evidenced by an investment round that was significantly oversubscribed, is a testament to our team’s track record of delivering for our customers. This new funding from the world’s leading digital infrastructure and technology investors, along with numerous co-investors, is a game changer that uniquely positions Vantage to capitalize on the incredible AI and cloud opportunity in front of us.”

“DigitalBridge is excited to continue its support of Vantage, a proven infrastructure partner for the world’s top cloud and technology platforms,” said Jon Mauck, senior managing director at DigitalBridge, who leads the company’s data center investment strategy. “This investment allows Vantage to further accelerate the development of next generation infrastructure to support the continued adoption of cloud and AI technologies.”

“Our conviction in Vantage’s leadership in developing and delivering next generation capacity for the world’s most significant hyperscalers has never been greater, and we are thrilled to be joined by an elite group of investors in this important partnership,” said Greg Mondre, co-CEO and managing partner, and Lee Wittlinger, managing director, of Silver Lake.