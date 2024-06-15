News Stocks

Broadcom Shares Hit All-Time High

PALO ALTO — Broadcom shares hit another all-time high Friday, climbing $56.05 to close at $1,735.04. The company soared after reporting second quarter results and a 10-for-1 stock split.

For the fiscal second quarter, Broadcom reported revenue of $12.487 billion for the second quarter, up 43 percent from the prior year period. Net income was $2.12 billion for the quarter.

“Broadcom’s second quarter results were once again driven by AI demand and VMware. Revenue from our AI products was a record $3.1 billion during the quarter. Infrastructure software revenue accelerated as more enterprises adopted the VMware software stack to build their own private clouds,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. “We are raising our fiscal year 2024 guidance for consolidated revenue to $51 billion and adjusted EBITDA to 61% of revenue.”

“Consolidated revenue grew 43% year-over-year to $12.5 billion, including the contribution from VMware, and was up 12% year-over-year, excluding VMware. Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% year-over-year to $7.4 billion,” said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. “Free cash flow, excluding restructuring and integration in the quarter, was $5.3 billion, up 18% year-over-year. Today we are announcing a ten-for-one forward stock split of Broadcom’s common stock, to make ownership of Broadcom stock more accessible to investors and employees.”

The ten-for-one forward stock split will be effected through the filing of an amendment to Broadcom’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation that will proportionately increase the authorized shares of common stock. Our stockholders of record after the close of market on July 11, 2024 will receive an additional nine shares of common stock for each share held after the close of market on July 12, 2024.

