NVIDIA, the third most valuable company in the world behind Microsoft and Apple, is splitting its stock at the end of trading Friday and will begin trading on Monday post split.

Shareholders will have 10 times as many shares of stock starting on Monday.

The company’s quarterly cash dividend has also been raised 150% to $0.01 per share on a post-split basis.

NVIDIA shares have been on a tear in 2024, up 151% so far year to date.