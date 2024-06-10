News

Six Charged With Organized Retail Theft at CVS

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Sedric Lane (25), Darrell Jones (23), Aliajah Kingwright (20), Mya Thompson (19), Jzelun Brown (20), and Ezaria Hammond (19) were charged in connection to an organized retail theft on the City’s West Side. They are alleged to have stolen over $3,000.00 in merchandise from CVS Pharmacy. They were each arraigned on May 31, 2024, and each pleaded not guilty to all charges. They are each charged with one count of felony commercial burglary (PC 459 2nd), one count of felony grand theft (PC 487(a)), one count of felony vandalism (PC 594(b)(1)), and one count of misdemeanor organized retail theft (PC 490.4(a)(1)). The criminal complaint also alleges that both Mr. Lane and Mr. Jones committed this incident while released from custody on another pending felony matter.

“My Office continues to work closely with our partners in the SFPD to investigate and prosecute organized retail theft rings,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This type of brazen theft is simply unacceptable, and we will work to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.”

According to San Francisco Police an off-duty SFPD sergeant was driving near the 700 block of Portola Drive when he witnessed a large group of people walking toward the CVS store carrying empty bags. The sergeant watched the group leave the store with one suspect pushing a shopping cart full of merchandise. The sergeant relayed the information to police dispatch and officers responded to the area. Officers detained six adult suspects and recovered stolen merchandise including makeup, diapers, bath and body products, batteries, vitamins, and various other items.

