Apple TV+ Renews Palm Royale for Second Season

Apple TV+ announced a season two renewal for its global hit comedy, “Palm Royale.”

Since its debut this March, “Palm Royale” has been hailed as “a dishy delight,” “wildly outrageous and amusing,” “a feast of retro stylings and historical events” and an “edge-of-your-seat guessing game you won’t want to stop watching.” Additionally, actress Kristen Wiig was just recognized for her work in the series with a nomination from the first-ever Gotham TV Awards.

“We are so thrilled to hear about season two,” says executive producer Laura Dern. “Jayme and I (with Jaywalker Pictures) have been dreaming up this project for so long in hopes that audiences would have delicious fun with the radical ride that is the world of ‘Palm Royale.’ We all can’t wait to get started!”

“‘Palm Royale’ has delighted global audiences and we are thrilled that viewers will have the opportunity to spend more time with this highly entertaining, iconic cast, from Kristen Wiig to the incomparable Carol Burnett,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for everyone to experience the next brilliantly witty chapter in the lives of the Palm Beach high society set that Abe Sylvia, Kristen, Laura Dern and this incredible team behind the show have brought so vibrantly to life.”

Set in high society Palm Beach in the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

In addition to Wiig and Dern, the renowned ensemble cast of “Palm Royale” is led by Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with extra special guest-star turns by the legendary Bruce Dern and the iconic, multiple-award winner Carol Burnett.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Palm Royale” is written, executive produced and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company. The series is executive produced by Wiig, Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman and Boat Rocker.