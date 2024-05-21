News

Oakland Woman Charged in Corner Store Assault

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Jessica Blazee, (26), was charged in connection to an unprovoked attack on an unsuspecting victim in a corner store in Potrero Hill. Ms. Blazee is charged with assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)) and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury (PC 245(a)(4)).

“It is random acts of violence like this that negatively impact a feeling of safety in communities,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office is committed to ensuring that we have appropriate accountability for those who commit crime in our city and will continue to work hard to restore safety across all communities.”

According to court records, Ms. Blazee is alleged to have attacked an unsuspecting victim at a corner store on the 2200 block of 23rd Street. Ms. Blazee is alleged to have hit the victim on the head repeatedly with a pink plastic bag containing a bottle of Jack Daniels. After the alleged attack Ms. Blazee left and was apprehended by San Francisco Police moments later a short distance from the corner store.

The District Attorney’s Office will move to detain her pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses. She is currently in custody.

