Spirit Airlines Launches Flights From San Jose to Baltimore, LAX, Portland

SAN JOSE – San José Mineta International Airport (SJC) is happy to welcome passengers traveling to and from the three new nonstop destinations introduced by Spirit Airlines, just one year after the airline commenced operations in San José.

Starting this month, Spirit has expanded its SJC service with new flights to Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Los Angeles (LAX) and Portland, Oregon (PDX). The new routes are accompanied by increased flight frequencies to Las Vegas (LAS) and San Diego (SAN).

“The addition of these new nonstop flights by Spirit Airlines is a significant milestone for San José Mineta International Airport and our community. It not only enhances our connectivity to key destinations but also underscores our commitment to providing travelers with more options and convenience. We are thrilled to celebrate this expansion and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our residents and visitors alike,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

“We look forward to celebrating the launch of our new low-fare flights to Baltimore (BWI), Los Angeles (LAX), and Portland (PDX) with San José’s most spontaneous travelers and can’t wait to welcome the lucky winner onboard our flight to LAX,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “SJC travelers have trusted us to give them the best value to great destinations, supporting our growth at San José Mineta International Airport.”