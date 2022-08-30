Starbucks Now Serving Pumpkin Spice Lattes

Starbucks is now serving the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). The fall drink is back for its 19th year. The handcrafted beverage combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to complement the real pumpkin in the sauce. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, PSL is available hot, iced or blended at U.S. stores throughout the season while supplies last.

Also available for a limited time is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which returns to the menu for a fourth year. Crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, the fan-favorite fall sip is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

First introduced to the fall menu last year, the Apple Crisp Macchiato returns with a twist – now made with creamy oatmilk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso as the standard recipe. Inspired by the flavors of the warm and gooey apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato combines layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle.

“Crafting the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato with Starbucks® Blonde Espresso gives the beverage a soft and smooth foundation that ties all the flavors together,” said Harvey Rojas Mora, Starbucks beverage developer. “The oatmilk adds a creaminess and brings forward the oat flavors of a traditional apple crisp topping.”

The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is available hot, iced and blended at U.S. Starbucks stores throughout the season while supplies last.

