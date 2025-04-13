FuelFest to Hold First Bay Area Show May 31

PLEASANTON, CA –– FuelFest is set to open gates for their 1st annual Bay Area show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds located at 2005 Valley Avenue in Pleasanton on Saturday, May 31.

Gates for the event open to the public from 2-9pm. Admission tickets start at $35 per person and kids 12 and under are FREE. Visit www.FuelFest.com for ticket information. All new for 2025 – fan voting with best of show awards.

Now in its seventh year of hosting events globally from Los Angeles, Dallas, West Palm Beach, Tampa, New Jersey, Atlanta, Arizona, Tokyo, London and Abu Dhabi. FuelFest blends the enthusiast’s passion for the automotive world with appearances by Fast & Furious franchise stars, Cody Walker and live action drifting, live music with multiple artists on the festival stage, a huge car show, automotive culture, dozens of custom exhibits and more

FuelFest features more than 600 top custom, exotic, rare and exclusive cars and trucks, plus drift ride alongs and Fast and Furious screen used movie cars, various interactive fan racing activities and attractions. The FuelFest drift pits are open access, allowing fans to get up close to their favorite race cars and see what these amazing machines are all about. FuelFest also features the all new popular showcase areas: Taste of Tokyo, giving fans a Japanese underground car meet vibe with a variety of cars you’re likely to see lurking in the streets of Tokyo and the all new People’s Choice Paddock located right in front of the festival stage, where fans can vote for their favorite car and see that winner crowned on the stage.

For those looking to elevate the thrilling experience, FuelFest offers VIP access with premium benefits, early admission access for FuelClub members, limited edition merchandise, free swag, auctions, and more.

A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. Founded in 2010, the organization was created by the late actor and producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti with the inspiration to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW’s mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2024, ROWW has raised over $700,000 through the partnership with FuelFest to benefit those in need and has deployed resources to several disaster areas including recently Asheville, NC & Englewood, FL following hurricanes Helene and MIlton, Lahaina, Hawaii, Türkiye, and more. Additionally, Cody and Felicia Walker collaborated with The Weather Channel in 2022 on a new seriesFast: Home Rescue, to help rebuild homes across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters.