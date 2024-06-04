Oakland Man Charged in Walgreens Retail Theft

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Malakyi Ricard (20), was charged in connection to a mass retail theft at a Walgreens in Noe Valley. Mr. Ricard was arraigned on May 17, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. Mr. Ricard is charged with second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), grand theft (PC 487(a)) and organized retail petty theft with intent to sell merchandise (PC 490.4(a)(1)).

“Individuals and groups who come to our city to steal and wreak havoc in our neighborhoods should expect to be arrested and prosecuted by my office,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office takes these cases seriously and will continue to do everything we can to protect the safety of the public and our businesses. These brazen crimes are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

According to San Francisco Police, Mr. Ricard is alleged to be part of a group that targeted the Walgreens on the 1300 block of Castro Street and shoplifted thousands of dollars of merchandise on May 15, 2024. Mission Station officers identified and arrested Mr. Ricard at 24th Street and Mission Street.