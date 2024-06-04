News

Oakland Man Charged in Walgreens Retail Theft

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

San Francisco, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Malakyi Ricard (20), was charged in connection to a mass retail theft at a Walgreens in Noe Valley. Mr. Ricard was arraigned on May 17, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations. Mr. Ricard is charged with second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), grand theft (PC 487(a)) and organized retail petty theft with intent to sell merchandise (PC 490.4(a)(1)).

“Individuals and groups who come to our city to steal and wreak havoc in our neighborhoods should expect to be arrested and prosecuted by my office,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office takes these cases seriously and will continue to do everything we can to protect the safety of the public and our businesses. These brazen crimes are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

According to San Francisco Police, Mr. Ricard is alleged to be part of a group that targeted the Walgreens on the 1300 block of Castro Street and shoplifted thousands of dollars of merchandise on May 15, 2024. Mission Station officers identified and arrested Mr. Ricard at 24th Street and Mission Street.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Twelve Produces E-Jet Fuel From Carbon Dioxide

Posted on Author Editor

BERKELEY — Twelve announced it has produced the first fossil-free jet fuel called E-Jet from carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis, demonstrating a scalable, energy-efficient path to the de-fossilization of global aviation. This project was supported through funding from the U.S. Air Force and produced fuel globally applicable for both commercial and military aviation. Global aviation produces […]
News

Elon Musk to Keynote PG&E Conference

Posted on Author Editor

OAKLAND — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced keynote speakers for its Innovation Summit 2023 on July 25, featuring a one-on-one conversation and Q&A between Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation, and Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla and owner of Twitter. The first-of-its-kind summit for PG&E brings together entrepreneurs, start-ups, thought leaders, utility peers, […]
News

Denny’s Offers Free Delivery in Promo for Matrix Movie

Posted on Author Editor

Denny’s, a national chain of restaurants, has formed a partnership with Warner Brothers’ blockbuster The Matrix franchise to offer free delivery now through December 19 on all digital orders placed through Dennys.com and its new Denny’s apps for iOS and Android. During this limited-time promotion, Denny’s Rewards members will be transported into a real-life version of The Matrix where they will experience personalized “glitches” that […]