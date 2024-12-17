Meta to Build Largest AI Data Center in Louisiana

RICHLAND PARISH, LA. – Earlier this month, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry joined Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Susan Bourgeois in announcing Facebook and Instagram parent company, Meta, will build a massive $10 billion artificial intelligence data center in northeast Louisiana, a transformational investment that cements the state’s status as a major innovation hub and puts this picturesque rural community on the leading edge of a global digital revolution. This facility is the largest of more than 20 Meta data centers around the world.

The project is expected to result in 500 or more direct new jobs, more than 1,000 indirect jobs and 5,000 construction workers at peak.

The expansive technology campus will occupy 4 million square feet on the 2,250-acre former Franklin Farm mega site.

“Today, Louisiana begins a new chapter. Today, we are delivering new jobs and economic growth on a scale unimaginable before we took office,” Governor Jeff Landry said [Photo above]. “Meta’s investment establishes the region as an anchor in Louisiana’s rapidly expanding tech sector, revitalizes one of our state’s beautiful rural areas, and creates opportunities for Louisiana workers to fill high-paying jobs of the future. I thank Meta for their commitment to our state, and to the State Legislature for positioning Louisiana to win this project by passing new tax reform legislation that attracts capital investment and improves Louisiana’s business tax climate.”

“Meta is building the future of human connection and the technology that makes it possible. And this data center will be an important part of that mission,” said Kevin Janda, Meta Director of Data Center Strategy. “Richland Parish in Louisiana is an outstanding location for Meta to call home for a number of reasons. It provides great access to infrastructure, a reliable grid, a business-friendly climate, and wonderful community partners that have helped us move this project forward. We’re thrilled to be a new member of the Richland Parish community and are committed to investing in its long-term vitality.”

LED expects the project, one of the largest private capital investments in the state’s history, to spark new economic activity and investments throughout northeast Louisiana as multiple industries benefit from the billions of dollars invested. Meta makes a concerted effort to source labor and materials locally, and partners with local schools and organizations to advance STEAM education and digital skills that can be used to compete in the digital workforce.

“This project is an example of what Louisiana can accomplish when economic development partners play offense rather than waiting for good projects to come to them,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Louisiana has been actively positioning itself as a hub for AI innovation, with plans to support startups, grow a skilled workforce, and shape forward-thinking policy. Meta’s historic investment is just the beginning of a bold strategy to drive economic growth through AI, expand and diversify the state’s tech sector, and prove to the world that when Louisiana says that we are ready to compete on the global stage, we mean business.”

To power the data center, which at its largest point extends more than one mile from front to back, Entergy will add clean, efficient power plants to its system to meet growing power demands, including from the data center. Meta has pledged to match its electricity use with 100% clean and renewable energy and will be working with Entergy to bring at least 1,500 MW of new renewable energy to the grid through its Geaux Zero program. In addition, Meta has committed to contribute up to $1 million a year to Entergy’s “The Power to Care” low-income ratepayer support program, a figure that will be matched by Entergy Louisiana.