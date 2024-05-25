Landsea to Build 500 New Homes in Dublin

DUBLIN, CA — Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential home builder, announced it has acquired 500 homesites for a new master-planned community called Dublin Centre in Dublin, CA.

“Today’s announcement is a huge milestone for Landsea Homes as it marks our largest master-planned community in the Bay Area, supporting our growth for this important region as we create a highly desirable community of new High Performance Homes,” said Tom Baine, California Division President, Landsea Homes. “We look forward to seeing all those who will call Dublin Centre home and live in their element for years to come.”

Located in East Dublin, Dublin Centre will feature 500 homes of various product types including single-family detached and attached townhomes with traditional and modern architecture styles. Select floorplans will feature LiveGen™ suites, ideal for multigenerational living with first-floor bedrooms and optional kitchenette’s that function as buyers see fit.

Pricing will be announced at a later date. Development is slated to begin this year and sales are expected to begin in late 2025.

Residents of Dublin Centre will enjoy a large community swim center and water park, as well as a central gathering area. The community is adjacent to a planned entertainment district, close to Grand Paseo public park, Emerald Glen Park, Fallon Sports Park and within walking distance to several highly rated K-12 schools. Local walking and biking trails abound including the Iron Horse Trail.

Every home at Dublin Centre will contain Landsea Homes’ renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera, and smart home activation via Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles and air pollutants, killing up to 99% of bacteria, allergens, and odor.

Dublin is a highly desirable East Bay city located in Alameda County’s Tri-Valley region. It is located close to Interstate 580 and Interstate 680, roughly 35 miles east of downtown San Francisco, 23 miles east of downtown Oakland, and 31 miles north of downtown San Jose.

Living in Dublin offers residents an urban and suburban mixed feel, with plenty of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks close by. The city is currently home to the headquarters for a multitude of companies including Sybase, CallidusCloud, Patelco Credit Union, Ross Stores, TriNet, Medley Health, and Arlen Ness Motorcycles, among others.

“Dublin is an ideal place to call home with its top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. Homes at Dublin Centre will provide buyers with a great overall quality of life,” added Baine.

Landsea Homes communities currently selling in Northern California include Alameda Marina in Alameda, Verandah in Novato, and Blossom at Baldwin Ranch in Patterson.