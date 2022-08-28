Google News

Fitbit Unveils New Devices for Fall

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Fitbit, a division of Google, has introduced new versions of its wearable devices that combine Fitbit’s health and wellness tools with the smarts of Google — Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2. These devices are even thinner and more comfortable, so you can wear them all day and night, and you don’t have to charge them every day.

Whether you’re focused on improving your mental health, gearing up to run a marathon, or starting a new health and wellness routine, you have a range of easy-to-use devices to choose from. By giving you information about your body that otherwise wouldn’t be top of mind — like your resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors — you can better understand how to manage your holistic health. Here’s a look at how each device can fit your needs:

  • Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s a great entry-level device with a rich color display that can track important metrics at our most accessible price point. Inspire 3 is priced at $99.95.
  • Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals – all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design. Versa 4 is available for $229.95.
  • Sense 2 is Fitbit’s most advanced health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management. Sense 2 is available for $299.95.

With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Plus you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place. Seeing all of your metrics together can help you better understand how the actions you take each day can impact your well-being and make better decisions for your daily life.

You’ll also access important health features, including Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, which uses our photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to assess your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or AFib, for users 22 years or older with no known history of irregular heart rhythm. This feature has both FDA clearance and CE marking, and it’s compatible with a range of our heart-rate enabled devices.

Fitbit Premium, which is included with all new device purchases for six months, takes your experience even further with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into your stats and progress, and over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions to keep your mind and body active.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Palo Alto Networks Launches Cybersecurity Device for Home Users

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks has unveiled Okyo Garde, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution delivered through a premium mesh-enabled Wi-Fi 6 system. The device will provide security to home-based workers and small businesses where the workplace is as likely to be a kitchen table or spare bedroom as an office cubicle. Okyo Garde combines […]
News

Doordash Dasher App Suffers Outage

Posted on Author Editor

Doordash, the nation’s leading food delivery service, experienced problems with its Dasher app for drivers Wednesday evening. The Dasher app had problems for nearly two hours with drivers (also known as dashers) unable to access or receive orders. The problems happened after 5 pm Eastern Time but seemed to have been resolved a few hours […]
News

NASA Space X Astronauts Safely Return to Earth

Posted on Author Editor

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida Monday aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, completing the agency’s second long-duration commercial crew mission to the International Space Station. The mission set a record for the longest spaceflight by a U.S. crewed spacecraft. The international crew of four spent 199 days in […]