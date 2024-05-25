Walgreens Shoplifter Arrested for Fighting Security Guard

On May 17, San Francisco police offers from the Mission District responded to Walgreens drugstore at 2690 Mission Street regarding a fight between Walgreens security and a shoplifter.

When officers arrived at the scene, the security guard informed officers that the subject attempted to leave the store, with merchandise in his arms and backpack, without paying. When confronted, the subject spit at the security guard’s face and threw items at him. After the assault, the security guard took the subject to the floor and Walgreens staff contacted police.

The merchandise was recovered and returned to Walgreens. Both parties declined medical assistance. The subject was arrested and charged with second degree robbery. SFPD 240-311-237