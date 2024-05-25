News

Walgreens Shoplifter Arrested for Fighting Security Guard

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

On May 17, San Francisco police offers from the Mission District responded to Walgreens drugstore at 2690 Mission Street regarding a fight between Walgreens security and a shoplifter.

When officers arrived at the scene, the security guard informed officers that the subject attempted to leave the store, with merchandise in his arms and backpack, without paying. When confronted, the subject spit at the security guard’s face and threw items at him. After the assault, the security guard took the subject to the floor and Walgreens staff contacted police.

The merchandise was recovered and returned to Walgreens. Both parties declined medical assistance. The subject was arrested and charged with second degree robbery. SFPD 240-311-237

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

JCPenney Using Doordash for Home Deliveries

Posted on Author Editor

Doordash has inked a nationwide partnership with retailer JCPenney to offer on-demand delivery of home, electronics, and beauty & personal care products from more than 600 JCPenney stores nationwide. Just in time for the holidays, consumers can now shop for thousands of items from one of the nation’s leading department stores through the DoorDash app […]
News

Man Arrested for Lewd Act at Safeway

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO – A man who committed a lewd act in the self-checkout line of a Safeway grocery store in Palo Alto in January is now in custody, pursuant to a warrant detectives obtained for that crime and a new similar incident that occurred in American Canyon earlier this week. On the morning of Wednesday, January […]
News

MoonPay Lets Users Buy & Sell Crypto With PayPal

Posted on Author Editor

MoonPay, a Web3 infrastructure company, is teaming up with PayPal to allow MoonPay users in the U.S. to seamlessly buy cryptocurrency using their PayPal account. The integration streamlines transactions for new MoonPay users who already have a PayPal account and use it for online transactions. When using PayPal, users can fund their cryptocurrency purchases by […]