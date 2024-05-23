Three Men Arrested for Home Depot Thefts

Three Los Angeles residents suspected of stealing from several Ventura County Home Depot stores were arrested on various charges.

On 05-16-24, Ventura County patrol deputies from the Thousand Oaks station responded to a “theft in progress” at the Home Depot located in the 2700 block of Teller Road in the city of Thousand Oaks. Home Depot Loss Prevention called to report four suspects who were seen loading electrical components into two separate carts and walking out of the store.

A quick and coordinated response by deputies resulted in the arrest of Carlos Gonzales-Moreno, Christopher Guerrero, and David Chala, soon after they exited the store. The fourth suspect who fled was not immediately located after a search of the area. Deputies found several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise in their possession. These suspects are believed to be responsible for the theft of over $19,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot stores in the cities of Oxnard, Camarillo, and Thousand Oaks.

Gonzales-Moreno, Guerrero, and Chala were booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura on felony charges related to organized retail theft. All three suspects are being held in lieu of $5,000 dollars bail and are scheduled to next appear in court on 05-30-24.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force was formed after the Sheriff’s Office was awarded grant funding under the California Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program. This program formalizes a coordinated effort, overseen by the Sheriff’s Office, involving all law enforcement agencies in Ventura County to prevent and combat the estimated $10 million yearly loss from organized retail theft, vehicle/vehicle parts theft and cargo theft.

The task force is comprised of detectives from various agencies within Ventura County with the primary mission of combatting organized retail theft, vehicle/vehicle parts theft and cargo theft which impact our businesses, citizens, and communities here in Ventura County. The task force aims to provide a safe environment for everyone while working hand in hand with retailers, law enforcement agencies and the public to identify, locate and arrest the criminals involved in these types of crimes.