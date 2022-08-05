Instacart Debuts New Credit Card With Chase

SAN FRANCISCO – Instacart, the leading grocery delivery company in North America has launched the new Instacart Mastercard credit card, in partnership with Chase Bank. Mastercard serves as the exclusive payments network. With this first-ever credit card from Instacart, cardmembers can earn unlimited cash back with a range of redemption options, along with additional rewards and benefits.

The new Instacart Mastercard from Chase, a World Elite Mastercard, offers cardmembers:

Accelerated Earning Opportunities on Groceries and Everyday Purchases

5% cash back on Instacart purchases made at more than 800 national, regional, and local retail brands from more than 70,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities

5% cash back on travel purchased through the Chase Travel Center

2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations, and select streaming services

1% cash back on all other purchases

“At Instacart, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our customers, and now more than ever we’re helping them maximize rewards on their everyday household shopping,” said Heather Rivera, Vice President of Strategy, Corp Dev, and Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re proud to partner with Chase for the first-ever Instacart credit card that will offer yet another way to access rewards both on and off the Instacart platform. From the weekly grocery shop to beauty products and sports equipment to household essentials, cardmembers will be rewarded with cash back on every purchase from many of their favorite retailers. They’ll also get free access to Instacart+ for a year, which enables them to pile on the savings with perks like no delivery fees on orders over a certain size, reduced service fees, and credit back on eligible Pickup orders.”

“Mastercard is thrilled to continue expanding our partnerships with Chase and Instacart, two companies that share our vision to enable consumers to save time and money through enhanced digital experiences,” said John Levitsky, Executive Vice President, North America at Mastercard. “Our World Elite benefits compliment cardholders’ evolving lifestyles, whether shopping for everyday items or fueling people’s passion for culinary experiences.”

For a limited time, the first 10,000 consumers to apply and be approved for the Instacart Mastercard will receive a $200 Instacart credit and one year of free Instacart+ automatically upon approval. After the first 10,000 cardmembers, every new cardmember will receive a $100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+. Instacart+ benefits include free delivery on orders over a certain size; reduced Instacart service fees; credit back on eligible Pickup orders; and exclusive benefits.

Rewards Redemption Option Choices

Instacart orders: cardmembers will, in the future, be able to use cash back rewards to pay for all or part of an order in the Instacart App or on Instacart.com, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem

cardmembers will, in the future, be able to use cash back rewards to pay for all or part of an order in the Instacart App or on Instacart.com, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem Cash back: cardmembers can choose to receive a direct deposit or a statement credit, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem

cardmembers can choose to receive a direct deposit or a statement credit, with no minimum rewards balance to redeem Travel: cardmembers can redeem cash back rewards for travel via the Chase Travel Center, including flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals

Additional Benefits