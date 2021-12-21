San Jose Police Investigate Shooting at Oakridge Mall

On December 20th, 2021, at approximately 5:48 PM, San Jose police officers responded to Westfield Oakridge Mall located at 925 Blossom Hill Road for a shooting incident.

Several callers reported gunshots being fired inside the mall near the Forever 21 store. There were also reports of at least one shooting victim according to a San Jose police report.

The first Officers to arrive were on scene in less than two minutes. Based on preliminary information, officers quickly deployed into the mall and reported that there was no active gunfire occurring.

At the time of the incident the mall was crowded with Christmas shoppers and the scene quickly turned chaotic as shoppers tried to evacuate.

San José Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Emergency Medical Services, and other first responders also arrived on scene.

As the incident evolved, police did confirm that a shooting had occurred. Evidence of a shooting was located near the reported scene. However, police were unable to locate a shooting victim, although more than one caller had reported that a person had been shot.

Mall employees and shoppers were asked to shelter in place while San Jose police conducted a search for suspect/s and victim/s.

After multiple hours the search was concluded. No suspect or victim was located by police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call San Jose Police detective bureau at 408-277-3835.