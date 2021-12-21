News

San Jose Police Investigate Shooting at Oakridge Mall

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

On December 20th, 2021, at approximately 5:48 PM, San Jose police officers responded to Westfield Oakridge Mall located at 925 Blossom Hill Road for a shooting incident.

Several callers reported gunshots being fired inside the mall near the Forever 21 store. There were also reports of at least one shooting victim according to a San Jose police report.

The first Officers to arrive were on scene in less than two minutes. Based on preliminary information, officers quickly deployed into the mall and reported that there was no active gunfire occurring.

At the time of the incident the mall was crowded with Christmas shoppers and the scene quickly turned chaotic as shoppers tried to evacuate.

San José Fire Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Clara County Emergency Medical Services, and other first responders also arrived on scene.

As the incident evolved, police did confirm that a shooting had occurred. Evidence of a shooting was located near the reported scene. However, police were unable to locate a shooting victim, although more than one caller had reported that a person had been shot.

Mall employees and shoppers were asked to shelter in place while San Jose police conducted a search for suspect/s and victim/s.

After multiple hours the search was concluded. No suspect or victim was located by police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call San Jose Police detective bureau at 408-277-3835.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Airbnb News

New Airbnb Hosts Made $9,600 in 2021

Posted on Author Editor

Airbnb released data last month about new hosts on its rental network. Hosts in the US, who welcomed their first guests in the first six months of 2021 and have only one listing, have collectively made millions of dollars hosting on Airbnb. Half of new listings that were both activated and booked in early 2021 […]
Apple News

Apple Stock Hits All-Time High Again

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in Apple hit another all-time high, climbing $5.06 to close at $165.30. Apple maintains its lead as the most valuable company in the world with a stock market cap of $2.71 trillion. Microsoft shares declined $6.04 to close at $330.59 to remain the second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.48 trillion. […]
News

Amazon Launches Quantum Computing Center at CalTech

Posted on Author Editor

Amazon has launched a new facility for quantum computing at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) with the ambitious goal of building a “fault-tolerant” quantum computer. Teams from Amazon Web Services (AWS) will focus on developing more powerful quantum computing hardware and identifying new applications for quantum technologies. Here are five challenges they’ll be wrapping […]