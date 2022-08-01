News

Dallas Cowboys Ranked Most Valuable NFL, Pro Sports Team

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team with a value of $7.6 billion according to Sportico, a sports business news site.

The Cowboys are not only the most valuable NFL football team but the most valuable in all of professional sports.

The average NFL franchise is worth $4.14 billion, up 18% over last year, according to Sportico. The site says figures were derived from interviews with more than 30 bankers, lawyers, team executives, owners and consultants involved in the sport, as well as public documents.

The total value of NFL franchises, including team-related businesses and real estate held by owners, is $132 billion.

Click here for the complete ranking of NFL team values.

