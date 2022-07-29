Four Dead in Car Collision on Rt. 12 in Solano County

A crash between a Honda Accord and Chevy Suburban resulted in the deaths of four people and injured six according to Rio Vista Police Department.

Police and fire departments were dispatched to the accident happened on July 27 at 8:12 p.m. on State Route 12 between Summerset Road and Church Road.

Vehicle 1 was a 2003 Honda Accord sedan with three people. The driver was a 20-year-old man from Rancho Cordova. One of the passengers is a 19-year-old woman and registered owner of the car. The third passenger is the same age and police were not able to identify the identity at this time. All three died in the crash.

Vehicle 2 was a 2015 Chevy Suburban occupied by seven people. All were Mexican citizens on a one-week vacation in the U.S. One woman in her mid-70s died in the car. The rest have injuries and are in area hospitals in stable condition.

So far, the investigation found the Honda was traveling westbound on Route 12 and veered off the road into the right lane then overcorrected and hit the Suburban head-on in the left lane. The driver and rear passenger were ejected in the crash.

There were numerous open alcoholic beverage containers found in and around the Honda but police have yet to determine if DUI was involved.