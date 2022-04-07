Doordash Now Delivers for BJ’s Wholesale Club

Doordash has formed a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading membership warehouse club in the Eastern United States based in Massachusetts.

Doordash will now offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states. BJ’s is the first wholesale club available on the DoorDash marketplace, providing consumers with access to home essentials and grocery needs on-demand. All consumers can now purchase BJ’s products directly on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members alike access to thousands of BJ’s items on-demand. BJ’s members can link their wholesale club card to receive lower, member-only pricing.

Consumers continue to appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery post-pandemic. With BJ’s now on the marketplace, DoorDash consumers in the Eastern United States will be able to purchase high-quality products including produce, deli meat, dairy, and more, whether for their weekly grocery run or for their mid-week top-off, at a great value.

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

“BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president and chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members, while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

In addition to BJ’s now being available for orders on DoorDash’s grocery marketplace, the partnership will also enable same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, to help BJ’s members receive their orders directly to their homes.

All 226 BJ’s stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on eligible grocery orders with a subtotal of $25 or more from BJ’s.