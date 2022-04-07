News

Doordash Now Delivers for BJ’s Wholesale Club

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Doordash has formed a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading membership warehouse club in the Eastern United States based in Massachusetts.

Doordash will now offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states. BJ’s is the first wholesale club available on the DoorDash marketplace, providing consumers with access to home essentials and grocery needs on-demand. All consumers can now purchase BJ’s products directly on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members alike access to thousands of BJ’s items on-demand. BJ’s members can link their wholesale club card to receive lower, member-only pricing.

Consumers continue to appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery post-pandemic. With BJ’s now on the marketplace, DoorDash consumers in the Eastern United States will be able to purchase high-quality products including produce, deli meat, dairy, and more, whether for their weekly grocery run or for their mid-week top-off, at a great value.

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

“BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president and chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members, while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

In addition to BJ’s now being available for orders on DoorDash’s grocery marketplace, the partnership will also enable same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, to help BJ’s members receive their orders directly to their homes.

All 226 BJ’s stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on eligible grocery orders with a subtotal of $25 or more from BJ’s.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Real Estate

South Lake Tahoe is Most Popular on Zillow for 2021

Posted on Author Editor

South Lake Tahoe is real estate site Zillow’s most popular place of 2021, leading a West Coast near sweep of the most in-demand places of the year, including the most popular vacation town, beach town and small town. Based on Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation and other housing barometers that indicate consumer demand, […]
News

Subway Introduces Two New Sandwiches

Posted on Author Editor

A new year means new subs from Subway. The world’s largest sandwich chain —  with nearly 40,000 restaurants in 100 countries — is debuting two brand new subs alongside the return of five fan-favorite menu items, back by popular demand. Brand New SandwichesSubway’s two newest subs include: Baja Turkey Avocado: This sub combines fresh flavors […]
News

Intel to Take Mobileye Division Public in 2022

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — With a booming market for technology stocks and IPOs, Intel plans to take its Mobileye division public in mid-2022 via an initial public offering (IPO) of newly issued Mobileye stock. The move will unlock the value of Mobileye for Intel shareholders by creating a separate publicly traded company and will build on […]