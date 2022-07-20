Chrissy’s Court a Big Draw for Roku TV

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. announced that the second season of “Chrissy’s Court,” starring Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai, has smashed U.S. viewership records for unscripted Roku Originals programming during its opening weekend on The Roku Channel. Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” premiered exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court” drew more unique views* during its opening weekend than any prior unscripted Roku Originals series launch, making the series the #1 unscripted Roku Original premiere of all time. The series also soared to the top of all video-on-demand programming on The Roku Channel, earning the spot of #1 video-on-demand program on The Roku Channel in the U.S. by unique views during its opening weekend. The season 2 premiere of Chrissy’s Court also delivered more than 4x the audience of the season 1 premiere. In addition to the strong opening weekend results, Roku also announced that the popular series will exclusively return to The Roku Channel for a third season on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Chrissy’s Court first appeared on the short-lived streaming service Quibi and the show and most of Quibi’s content was acquired by Roku in 2021.

Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku said: “We are thrilled with the record-breaking performance of “Chrissy’s Court,” and we look forward to an entire new season of Chrissy’s wit and charm as she presides over the courtroom. It’s incredible to see Roku Originals continue to resonate with our streamers in such a profound way with standout unscripted programming on The Roku Channel.”

Chrissy Teigen, Executive Producer & “Judge”: “We’ll be back for more! The cases in season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” are wilder, the people are more fun than ever, and no claim is too petty for my courtroom. Mom and I can’t wait to bring the all-new season to audiences this October exclusively on The Roku Channel.”

“Chrissy’s Court” features Chrissy Teigen reigning supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real, as Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” will include 10 episodes, featuring Chrissy and Pepper presiding over a new case in each episode. Chrissy Teigen, Luke Dillon, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, and Mason Steinberg serve as executive producers. “Chrissy’s Court” hails from Chrissy Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries.

Season 3 of “Chrissy’s Court” will join a lineup of unscripted original programming headed to The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel has been broadening the breath of original content available exclusively on The Roku Channel, recently announcing several highly anticipated new unscripted projects including “The Great American Baking Show,” “To Paris For Love: A Reality Rom Com,” “Honest Renovations,” “Que Delicioso,” “Martha Gardens,” “Emeril Tailgates,” “Milk Street My Family Recipe,” “Survival from Above,” “Lincoln Log Project” (wt) and more.