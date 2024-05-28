News

Two Shoplifters Arrested for Stealing Merchandise From Walgreens

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

On May 17, San Francisco police officers from the Mission District responded to Walgreens at 1333 Castro St. for a call regarding shoplifters. Dispatch broadcasted suspect description. While in route to Walgreens, officers observed three suspects, matching the description, walking eastbound 24th St from Valencia St.

The subjects dropped 2 bags containing merchandise, before fleeing. Within moments, officers located and detained one of the subjects. Following a brief foot pursuit, officers located and detained the 2nd subject near the southwest BART plaza at 24th/Mission. Officers were unable to locate the 3rd subject.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from Walgreens & confirmed both subjects’ involvement. Officers seized the discarded merchandise. Both suspects were arrested & charged w/ 2nd degree burglary & criminal conspiracy. SFPD# 240310198

 

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Google News

Alphabet to Split Shares 20-for-1 in July

Posted on Author Editor

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, reported spectacular revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter 2021 and plans to split shares of stock 20-for-1 in July. The stock split applies to the company’s Class A, B and C shares and will bring the price back down into the mid-$100s based on the current trading price […]
News

Twelve Produces E-Jet Fuel From Carbon Dioxide

Posted on Author Editor

BERKELEY — Twelve announced it has produced the first fossil-free jet fuel called E-Jet from carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis, demonstrating a scalable, energy-efficient path to the de-fossilization of global aviation. This project was supported through funding from the U.S. Air Force and produced fuel globally applicable for both commercial and military aviation. Global aviation produces […]
News

EBay Offering $10,000 Grants for Small Businesses

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — eBay is launching its 5th annual Up & Running Grants program — a series of annual grants that reward 50 U.S. eBay sellers with tools and resources to grow their small businesses. In addition to a $10,000 reward, eBay is offering recipients a stipend worth $500 each, which sellers can use to equip themselves with essential […]