Two Shoplifters Arrested for Stealing Merchandise From Walgreens

On May 17, San Francisco police officers from the Mission District responded to Walgreens at 1333 Castro St. for a call regarding shoplifters. Dispatch broadcasted suspect description. While in route to Walgreens, officers observed three suspects, matching the description, walking eastbound 24th St from Valencia St.

The subjects dropped 2 bags containing merchandise, before fleeing. Within moments, officers located and detained one of the subjects. Following a brief foot pursuit, officers located and detained the 2nd subject near the southwest BART plaza at 24th/Mission. Officers were unable to locate the 3rd subject.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from Walgreens & confirmed both subjects’ involvement. Officers seized the discarded merchandise. Both suspects were arrested & charged w/ 2nd degree burglary & criminal conspiracy. SFPD# 240310198