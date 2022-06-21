Venture Capital

MyOme Rakes In $23 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

MENLO PARK — MyOme, a clinical whole genome platform analysis company,  has raised $23 million in an oversubscribed series B financing round led by Healthcare Venture Partners, bringing the total raised to over $36 million. MyOme plans to use the funds to begin commercialization of their clinical whole genome analysis platform technology and clinical reports to health systems. The MyOme platform will help families understand and manage their risk for inherited disease.

“Through whole genome analysis, MyOme will address the large market of predominantly healthy individuals who have known disease susceptibility in their family that can be preventatively managed or better cared for today with genetic insights, but who don’t have a known rare genetic mutation,” said Premal Shah, PhD, CEO of MyOme. “Moving forward, the whole genome backbone enables the delivery of future genomic reports on-demand for a lifetime of insights.”

MyOme recently presented new data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on the performance of an enhanced cross-ancestry polygenic risk score (PRS) to improve breast cancer risk assessment for women across multiple ethnicities. These advanced technologies can be broadly applied across many diseases. MyOme also published data in Nature Medicine on their clinical study using whole genome reconstruction for application of PRS to in-vitro fertilization across cancers and cardiac, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases.

“The power of the whole genome has not yet been fully realized,” said Matthew Rabinowitz, PhD, co-founder and chairman of MyOme. “Most common disease is not caused by single genes, but by an interaction of many genes and the environment. Whole genome analysis and PRS technologies are accelerating and will play an increasingly crucial role in healthcare. MyOme is at the forefront of developing clinical applications to support families of all ethnicities.”

“MyOme is building the future where best-in-class genomic platforms and tools can lead to a better understanding of disease with a meaningful impact on human health,” said Michael Mashaal, MD, senior managing director of Healthcare Venture Partners. “We are committed to supporting them in this endeavor and believe in their team of leading visionaries and bioinformaticians with extensive experience in developing innovative genomic products.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Playhouse Lands $2.8 Million Seed Round

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Playhouse, a company developing a new way to surf real estate, has landed $2.8 million in seed funding from several funds, including Agya Ventures, Gaingels, Goodwater Capital, Nomo Ventures, PKO Investments, and Y Combinator, as well as a number of notable angels and prominent content creators. Funds will be used for ongoing […]
Venture Capital

Reliable Robotics Reels In $100 Million

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Reliable Robotics, a developer of automated aircraft systems, has reeled in a $100 million Series C funding round led by Coatue Management. Coatue joins past investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Eclipse Ventures, Teamworthy Ventures and Pathbreaker Ventures to bring total fundraising over $133 million. With its innovative airframe independent technology, Reliable’s Remotely Operated […]
Venture Capital

Celona Finishes $60 Million Series C Financing

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Celona, the first enterprise networking company to bridge the gap between LTE/5G cellular wireless and enterprise IT infrastructures, has closed a $60 million Series C financing round led by DigitalBridge Ventures. The financing round also included participation from all of Celona’s existing investors: Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTTVC, Qualcomm Ventures and […]