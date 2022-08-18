Venture Capital

Crunchbase Lands $50 Million

Crunchbase, the leading data source for companies receiving funding, has raised $50 million for its own site in a Series D round led by Alignment Growth with existing investors Mayfield Fund, OMERS Ventures, and Emergence also participating.

San Francisco-based Crunchbase was spun out from tech news site TechCrunch in 2015. The company says it has transitioned to remote-first business.

Crunchbase plans to use the funds to integrate its data platform with other sales prospecting tools and use machine learning to improve reporting.

The site reports over 75 million unique users on the platform annually and recently surpassed 60,000 customers, with over half of the Fortune 500 and thousands of SMBs represented. Crunchbase charges $29 per month for personal subscribers and $49 per month for pro subscribers, both billed annually.

The company has over 200 employees and hired 70 people in the first half of 2022. All non-executive employees were given a 7% raise this year to combat inflation.

 

