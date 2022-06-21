Bardeen.ai Secures $15.3 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Bardeen.ai, a provider of “automation for all” tools, announced an oversubscribed $15.3 million Series A funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors 468 Capital and FirstMark Capital and leading angel investors. The Series A follows Bardeen’s launch from stealth earlier this year with strong adoption and growth of its category-defining proactive automation platform. With this latest funding round, Bardeen has raised a total of $18.8 million from leading technology investors and angels to help accelerate its mission to bring automation to everyone.

Over the last decade, there has been an explosion of workplace collaboration tools such as Slack, Zoom, Google Sheets, Airtable, Notion, ClickUp and hundreds of others that have become increasingly important in remote and hybrid working realities. However, users have often been left with the time-consuming and mind-numbing task of constantly switching between those apps and moving data across them, many times each day. With Bardeen, users can automate these tasks to maximize efficiency and create space to focus on real work.

“Most of us [knowledge workers] waste a large part of our working day with highly repetitive tasks or copy-pasting information from one tab to another,” said Pascal Weinberger, co-founder and CEO of Bardeen.ai. “We built Bardeen to remove these time-sinks and give users the superpower to automate workflows with just one click. Repetitive tasks that can be done by machines should be done by machines.”

Bardeen’s easy-to-use platform helps orchestrate repetitive workflows across apps. Users simply download the Bardeen browser extension and select from a broad range of pre-built automations the tasks they want to automate, such as copying information from apps into a spreadsheet, scraping data from the web, and reminding participants about an upcoming meeting. They can also create their own custom automation workflows or modify pre-built ones to fit their exact needs. Since its launch in February 2022, Bardeen has grown its monthly active user base by 4x to more than 20,000.

“In the past decade browsers have turned into powerful and feature-rich development platforms,” said Artem Harutyunyan, co-founder and CTO at Bardeen.ai. “Now is the time to leverage these advances to build a new kind of an automation experience and make it effortlessly available to everyone.”

Bardeen’s platform comes with integrations to the most commonly used tools like G-Suite, Jira, Slack, Trello, Notion, Airtable, ClickUp, Coda and more, including its own built-in tools like a powerful website data scraper and AI modules for OCR, text-to-speech etc. The platform ships with hundreds of pre-built “Playbooks” which can be instantly used by anyone to automate their workflows with just one click. Users can also easily customize or build their own Playbook from scratch to share with their friends and colleagues.