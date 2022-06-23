Apple Releases July List of Free MLB Games

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have released the July 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule. Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+.

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

Game assignments for “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Fans can access “Friday Night Baseball” games and additional content, including new exclusive programs such as “Countdown to First Pitch” for a preview of the week’s matchups, and “MLB Daily Recap,” only in the Apple TV app.

“Friday Night Baseball” games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com , along with smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes. Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices. “Friday Night Baseball” includes live pre and postgame shows, and is available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

“Friday Night Baseball” Schedule for July on Apple TV+

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

8:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET