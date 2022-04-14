News

Armed Robber Steals Laptop, Cash From Home

Palo Alto Police are investigating a case from last Thursday morning where two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, stole cash and a laptop from a victim’s residence. The victim was not physically injured. The suspects are unknown and at large.

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at around 1:30 a.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a man in his thirties who reported that a man with a gun had just entered his home on the 700 block of Sutter Avenue and stolen property. The victim said that the suspect had fled but was unable to provide any description of the suspect’s vehicle. Police responded immediately but did not locate the suspect.

The investigation revealed that the victim had met a woman online and invited her to his home. She arrived around 1:00 a.m. Shortly after her arrival, the victim heard a knock at his front door. When the victim opened the door, a male subject brandishing a silver handgun entered the residence. The armed suspect took an envelope containing several thousand dollars in cash and a laptop computer from the residence before leaving with the female suspect. Police believe the two suspects were working in concert. The victim did not see the direction in which the suspects fled or whether they left in the same vehicle.

The victim described the suspects as a Hispanic female and a Hispanic male, both in their thirties. The victim did not observe the vehicle or vehicles used by the suspects.

Police are actively investigating this incident. There have been no similar incidents reported recently in Palo Alto.

