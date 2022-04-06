Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is joining the Board of Directors of Twitter, the social media messaging service.

The stock price of Twitter is up nearly 30% since news was revealed over the weekend that Musk owns 73,486,938 shares or a 9.2% stake in the company. He is already the world’s richest man according to Forbes with a net worth of $219 billion as of Wednesday afternoon.

Musk is one of the most popular users on Twitter with 80.7 million followers. Former President Barack Obama has the most Twitter followers with over 131 million.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO of the company in November and was replaced by Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey remains on the board of the company and is also CEO of Block, formerly Square.

Musk has been busy buying shares in the company since January 31 according to a filing with the SEC with over $2.6 billion in purchases: