Instacart Expands Delivery Nationally With Grocery Outlet

Last October, Instacart launched service with Grocery Outlet – the leading extreme value retailer in the U.S. based in Emeryville – making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 Grocery Outlet stores in California, and Instacart is now expanding nationally to offer same-day delivery from nearly 400 Grocery Outlet stores.

With this expansion, customers can now access the broad and affordable selection of fresh produce and pantry staples they know and love from Grocery Outlet online and have orders delivered in as fast as an hour.

“Grocery Outlet has provided millions of customers with an affordable, quality selection of fresh produce and pantry staples for more than 75 years. We know accessibility matters, and our successful pilot proved the value delivery in as fast as an hour provides Grocery Outlet customers,” Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “As consumers continue to seek value, selection and convenience, we’re proud to support Grocery Outlet as the retailer continues to build an engaging online experience for their customers.”

“We remain excited about the long-term potential of our e-commerce initiative and partnership with Instacart enabling us to expand our customer reach,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet. “Following positive results from our pilot, we recently completed a rollout to nearly all stores. While it’s only been a few weeks since the rollout, we are pleased with the smooth execution and the favorable response from Independent Operators and customers so far.”

Customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, and New Jersey can begin shopping from Grocery Outlet via Instacart today at https://www.instacart.com/grocery-outlet.