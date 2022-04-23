News

Instacart Expands Delivery Nationally With Grocery Outlet

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Last October, Instacart launched service with Grocery Outlet – the leading extreme value retailer in the U.S. based in Emeryville –  making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 Grocery Outlet stores in California, and Instacart is now expanding nationally to offer same-day delivery from nearly 400 Grocery Outlet stores.

With this expansion, customers can now access the broad and affordable selection of fresh produce and pantry staples they know and love from Grocery Outlet online and have orders delivered in as fast as an hour.

“Grocery Outlet has provided millions of customers with an affordable, quality selection of fresh produce and pantry staples for more than 75 years. We know accessibility matters, and our successful pilot proved the value delivery in as fast as an hour provides Grocery Outlet customers,” Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “As consumers continue to seek value, selection and convenience, we’re proud to support Grocery Outlet as the retailer continues to build an engaging online experience for their customers.”

“We remain excited about the long-term potential of our e-commerce initiative and partnership with Instacart enabling us to expand our customer reach,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet. “Following positive results from our pilot, we recently completed a rollout to nearly all stores. While it’s only been a few weeks since the rollout, we are pleased with the smooth execution and the favorable response from Independent Operators and customers so far.”

Customers in California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, and New Jersey can begin shopping from Grocery Outlet via Instacart today at https://www.instacart.com/grocery-outlet.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Instacart to Help Drivers That Get Tip Baited

Posted on Author Editor

Instacart, the nation’s leading grocery delivery service, announced a new plan to protect its delivery drivers from tip baiting. This is when an order features a tip (sometimes substantial) and then after delivery the customer reduces the tip to zero. This often infuriates drivers who have spent time shopping and delivering groceries for a customer […]
News

Red Cross Declares National Blood Crisis

Posted on Author Editor

The American Red Cross says it is facing a national blood crisis due to the Omicron variant – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until […]
Apple News

Apple Releases iOS 15 for iPhones

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has released iOS 15 now available as a free software update for users with iPhone 6s and later. iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. FaceTime updates provide more natural video calls, Focus helps users reduce […]