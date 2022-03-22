PayPal Hires Intel Executive as CIO

PayPal has hired Archana (Archie) Deskus from Intel as its new executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective March 28. Deskus will oversee PayPal’s global information technology operations and report to PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman.

“As we expand the scope of our services and relevance in the lives of our customers, we are excited that Archie Deskus will be joining PayPal’s leadership team as CIO,” said Schulman. “Archie is a highly accomplished technology executive with deep expertise in delivering operating excellence and business value through the successful execution of strategic IT initiatives. She will accelerate our work to optimize our internal technology processes and systems, ensuring we continue to have the most modern, secure, reliable and scalable technology foundation.”

“PayPal is a dynamic company driving meaningful innovation that helps people around the globe safely manage and move their money,” Deskus said. “I am inspired by the company’s mission and impact, and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead PayPal’s talented infrastructure, site reliability, data platforms, and information technology teams.”

Deskus joins PayPal from Intel, where she served as senior vice president and chief information officer since 2020. Since 2003 and prior to Intel, she held CIO roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Baker Hughes, Ingersoll Rand, Timex and United Technologies.

Deskus holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management information systems from Boston University and a master’s degree in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She serves on the board of directors of East West Bank and Cognizant.