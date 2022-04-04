News

Roku Signs Extension With Amazon Streaming Apps

SAN JOSE — Roku, Inc. announced it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon to continue distributing their streaming video apps on its platform.

Shares in Roku were up 6% on Monday following the news.

The company released the following statement:

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Roku said it had 60.1 million active accounts at the end of 2021, up 8.9 million from a year ago. The company sells devices that can be plugged into TVs that lets users easily watch streaming channels.

Roku reported users watched 73.2 billion streaming hours in 2021, up 15% from the previous year.

