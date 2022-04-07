News

Post Office Raising Stamp Prices to 60 Cents

The United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect July 10, 2022. The new prices include a two-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents.

The soaring price of gas is likely hitting the Postal Service hard with its national fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles.

The proposed prices, approved by the Governors of the U.S. Postal Service, would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5 percent which is lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual inflation rate of 7.9 percent as of the end of February. The price changes reflect a judicious implementation of the Postal Service’s pricing authority provided by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

If favorably reviewed by the PRC, the single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 24 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 57 cents and the price of a postcard stamp would increase to 44 cents. A one-ounce letter mailed to other countries would increase to $1.40 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, Money Order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The proposed Mailing Services price changes include:

Product

Current Prices

Planned Prices

Letters (1 oz.)

58 cents

60 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.)

53 cents

57 cents

Letters additional ounce(s)

20 cents

24 cents

Domestic Postcards

40 cents

44 cents

International Letter (1 oz.)

$1.30 cents

$1.40 cents

As inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next ten years. With the new prices, the Postal Service will continue to provide the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and offer a great value in shipping.

The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to take effect.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

