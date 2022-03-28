Osso VR Raises $66 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — Osso VR , which operates a virtual reality (VR) surgical training and assessment platform, has secured $66 million in Series C funding led by Oak HC/FT. The round also includes participation from Signalfire, GSR Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

The capital will be used to accelerate Osso VR’s initiative to broaden access to surgical education for all healthcare professionals and continue the investment in hiring top-tier talent to bring high-fidelity surgical training experiences to additional specialty areas.

Osso VR produces on-demand, immersive modules that allow surgical teams to train independently or collaboratively in a virtual environment before ever stepping foot into a real operating room. Medical device companies also use Osso VR to introduce technology digitally, addressing many challenges of traditional educational pathways ⁠such as conflicting physician schedules, remote staff, and costly travel. With Osso VR, more surgeons can practice utilizing complex medical technologies to more rapidly offer their patients access to the best procedures with optimal outcomes.

“Oak HC/FT is continuously seeking new opportunities to support innovative companies impacting the healthcare industry in a meaningful way,” said Vig Chandramouli, Partner at Oak HC/FT. “Osso VR is well positioned to become the gold standard for all surgical training and continuing education, and we’re thrilled to work alongside this impassioned and committed team.”

Osso VR currently partners with leading global medical device companies , including Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, and Smith + Nephew. The company’s modules cover multiple specialty areas, such as orthopedics, spine, interventional cardiology, and general surgery, amongst others.

“The future at Osso VR is incredibly bright. Each step of the way, we’ve stayed true to our mission to democratize healthcare and seen the results that our platform brings to surgical training and assessment,” said Justin Barad, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Osso VR. “This round of investment supports the next step of our journey to provide access to all healthcare professionals. I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step with such a talented, passionate team.”

The company has more than 150 employees and plans to grow exponentially over the next year. Osso VR designs and develops all virtual experiences in-house and has hired talent across an array of industries, including healthcare, technology, movies and gaming. The company boasts the largest team of medical illustrators in the world.