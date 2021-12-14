Course Hero Takes In $380 Million Series C

REDWOOD CITY — Course Hero Inc., an education platform offering a suite of learning resources and tools for learners, has raised $380 million in Series C funding, now valuing the company at $3.6 billion. The Series C funding round was led by Wellington Management with participation from new investors Sequoia Capital Global Equities, OMERS Growth Equity and D1 Capital Partners, as well as existing investors including, GSV Ventures, NewView Capital, SuRo Capital, TPG and Valiant Peregrine Fund.

With these funds, the company plans to accelerate its goal of building a rich and dynamic learning ecosystem to meet the evolving range of study needs for today’s learners.

“The learning and teaching environment in which Course Hero operates has expanded and evolved significantly over the past 15 years. Learners’ lives — and their learning needs — have since become more complex, more diverse, and more continuous,” said Andrew Grauer, CEO and Co-Founder of Course Hero. “We are committed to supporting these rapidly changing learning and teaching needs by expanding into new verticals, tools and services. We are pleased to have the backing of such well-known and well-respected investors to continue building an ecosystem of mission- and values-aligned learning businesses.”