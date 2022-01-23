News

Silicon Valley Tech Salaries Average $133,204

Silicon Valley remains the top hub for technology salaries with average pay of $133,204, up 5.0% from a year ago, according to the 2022 Dice Tech Salary Report.

The average technology salary nationwide is the highest ever recorded by Dice at $104,566, up 6.9% from the previous year.

“With average tech salaries breaking the six-figure mark for the first time in the 17 years we’ve been conducting this survey, and a revolution in workplace flexibility and wellness well underway, there’s never been a better time to be a technologist,” said Art Zeile, CEO of Dice. “Our Tech Salary Report shows that organizations are responding to the heightened need for tech talent. However, we’re still seeing a gap between what benefits technologists want and what they receive, presenting an opportunity for employers everywhere to better understand this all-important group of professionals, and to build environments where they will thrive.”

Based on a survey of more than 7,200 technologists, the 2022 Salary report includes data and analysis on salary by location, occupation, skill and experience level, as well as technologist perception on compensation-related items, such as salary satisfaction and benefits received.

A Diverse Mix of U.S. Cities See Tech Salary Growth
Both established and emerging tech hubs saw notable salary increases between 2020-2021. Long-standing tech hubs continued to see impressive year-over-year (YoY) increases, including Seattle (11.2%), Los Angeles (10.2%), Silicon Valley (5.0%) and Boston (3.5%), indicative of the high demand that comes with robust tech scenes in these established areas.

Among up-and-coming tech hubs, technologists in Atlanta enjoyed significant salary increases (13.9% YoY), as did those in Miami (11.4%), Philadelphia (10.6%), and Detroit (10.3%). With tech unemployment notably low across the nation, employers are willing to pay more for talent with the right combination of skills and experience. These smaller hubs have well-established business and academic communities, driving a need for technologists with all kinds of skill sets.

Average Salaries by Tech Hub

Metro Area

2021

Change from 2020

Silicon Valley, CA

$133,204

+5.0%

Seattle, WA

$118,729

+11.2%

New York, NY

$115,510

+1.1%

Boston, MA

$114,959

+3.5%

San Diego, CA

$114,801

+4.4%

Denver, CO

$114,096

+8.7%

Los Angeles, CA

$113,658

+10.2%

Baltimore/Washington D.C.

$112,697

+2.9%

Austin, TX*

$109,176

+4.6%

Atlanta, GA

$107,515

+13.9%

* Sample size less than 100 respondents, therefore not statistically valid,
but presented for continuity purposes only.

Source: The Dice 2022 Tech Salary Report – www.dice.com

Fastest Growing Tech Hubs by Salary

2020-2021

Metro Area

Change from 2020

Pittsburgh, PA*

+14.0%

Atlanta, GA

+13.9%

Chicago, IL

+12.6%

Miami, FL

+11.4%

Seattle, WA

+11.2%

Philadelphia, PA

+10.6%

Tampa, FL*

+10.6%

Detroit, MI

+10.3%

Los Angeles, CA

+10.2%

Portland, OR*

+9.3%

* Sample size less than 100 respondents, therefore not
statistically valid, but presented for continuity purposes only.

Source: The Dice 2022 Tech Salary Report – www.dice.com

At the state level, established tech regions like Washington (12.2%) and California (6.3%) continued to see salary increases indicative of strong local demand. Georgia, home of rapidly-growing tech center Atlanta, saw salaries increase 12.1% year-over-year. Continuing to attract California companies and technologists with both low taxes and a reasonable cost-of-living, Texas saw salaries increase 5.1%.

Occupations and Skills: Highest Growth
The tech occupations that saw the fastest-growing salaries included web developers (21.3% to $98,912), database administrators (12.4% to $111,362), technical support engineers (12.4% to $77,169) and data analysts (11.5% to $84,779). The all-consuming need to store, clean, and analyze data and enhance cloud applications all drove increased salaries.

For those employers building their businesses, an equivalent investment in internal processes and tech stacks is crucial. Salaries for systems administrators (6.2% to $88,642) and systems architects (5.1% to $147,901) significantly increased year-over-year as organizations sought technologists capable of structuring, maintaining, and scaling tech stacks in a variety of environments. As more organizations migrate to the cloud, roles that focus on building out company web properties, like software developers (8.0% to $120,204), will continue to see marked increases.

Fastest-Growing Occupations by Salary

Occupation

Change from 2020

Web Developer

+21.3%

Database Administrator

+12.4%

Technical Support Engineer

+12.4%

Data Analyst

+11.5%

UX/UI Designer*

+10.1%

Software Developer

+8.0%

Computer / Mainframe Programmer*

+6.5%

Systems Administrator

+6.2%

IT Management CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, Dir.

+6.0%

Systems Analyst

+5.5%

* Sample size less than 100 respondents, therefore not statistically valid,
but presented for continuity purposes only.

Source: The Dice 2022 Tech Salary Report – www.dice.com

The highest average salaries by skill include those that are highly specialized, given they are mastered by only a relative few.

Highest Average Salaries by Skill

Skill

2021 Salary

Change from 2020

Solr*

$143,464

15.8%

Mokito*

$140,366

5.3%

Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

$139,961

5.1%

RabbitMQ

$137,717

1.2%

Elasticsearch

$137,203

6.0%

Redis

$136,405

5.5%

PAAS

$134,894

1.9%

RDS

$133,651

10.9%

Dynamo DB

$133,522

5.6%

HANA

$133,302

6.7%

* Sample size less than 100 respondents, therefore not statistically valid, but
presented for continuity purposes only.

Source: The Dice 2022 Tech Salary Report – www.dice.com

Technologists continue to value staple benefits like paid vacation days (85% consider “important”), health/dental insurance (85% / 81%), paid sick days (80%), remote schedule options (74%) and training and education (68%) – all of which many organizations continue to provide. However, significant percentages of technologists are also interested in benefits that have gained prominence during the pandemic, such as a flexible schedule options (a 17% gap) and child/elder care options (a 17% gap), which are offered by a much smaller subset of employers.

“As balance has become increasingly important, technologists are seeking support in making work-from-home work for them, including stipends and child/elder care options. Although crucial benefits to tech professionals, gaps still exist between what benefits employees find important and what’s offered by employers,” shared Michelle Marian, Dice CMO. “With 38% of respondents noting work-from-home stipends as important, the dissonance is clear with only 13% receiving stipends. Employers can work to close their own benefit gaps by working closely with current employees and prospective candidates to learn what matters most to these technologists.”

